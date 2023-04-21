System Analyst: Card Processing

Apr 21, 2023

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst in Card Processing environment.
Purpose Statement:

  • Design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle which are aligned to business processes and relevant internal and external governance.
  • Provide technical system support and query resolution and liaise with system parties to ensure timely resolution of technical issues.
  • Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions.

Requirements:

  • 3-5 years as a system analyst within card processing and switching environment. (Non-negotiable)
  • Postilion or any electronic payment system. (Non-negotiable)
  • Financial services and card processing experience.
  • Payment experience.
  • Data extraction manipulation.

Technical Requirements/Tools:

  • Power Card.
  • Payment system.
  • Skills – SQL, Linux, a bit of coding

Education:

  • Matric certificate.
  • Bachelor’s degree in related field.
  • CTI qualification (graduate) Systems information/ Engineer

Skills:

  • Communications Skills.
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.
  • Negotiation skills.
  • Influencing Skills.
  • Facilitation Skills.
  • Presentation Skills.
  • Analytical Skills.
  • Problem solving skills.
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills.
  • Attention to Detail.

