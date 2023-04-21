System Analyst: Card Processing

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst in Card Processing environment.
Purpose Statement:
- Design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle which are aligned to business processes and relevant internal and external governance.
- Provide technical system support and query resolution and liaise with system parties to ensure timely resolution of technical issues.
- Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions.
Requirements:
- 3-5 years as a system analyst within card processing and switching environment. (Non-negotiable)
- Postilion or any electronic payment system. (Non-negotiable)
- Financial services and card processing experience.
- Payment experience.
- Data extraction manipulation.
Technical Requirements/Tools:
- Power Card.
- Payment system.
- Skills – SQL, Linux, a bit of coding
Education:
- Matric certificate.
- Bachelor’s degree in related field.
- CTI qualification (graduate) Systems information/ Engineer
Skills:
- Communications Skills.
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.
- Negotiation skills.
- Influencing Skills.
- Facilitation Skills.
- Presentation Skills.
- Analytical Skills.
- Problem solving skills.
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills.
- Attention to Detail.
