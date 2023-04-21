Twitter influencers punt AutoGPT as ‘next big thing’ in AI

AutoGPT – an open-source experimental AI agent which can autonomously perform tasks such as Internet search, planning, coding, and debugging – has emerged as the top trend on Twitter since the second week of April, according to GlobalData’s Social Media Analytics Platform.

“Twitter influencers expect AutoGPT to revolutionise AI as it uses GPT technology to perform tasks and has the potential to significantly transform various areas of work,” says Smitarani Tripathy, social media analyst at GlobalData. “However, concerns about its limitations and lack of data exist.”

GlobalData’s Social Media Analytics Platform captured a few popular influencer opinions:

Chris Del Grande, co-founder of Valued Merchant Services: “The future of AI is looking bright with #AutoGPT. As we embrace the power of artificial intelligence, expect to see groundbreaking advancements in personalisation, efficiency, and creativity. Together, we’re shaping a world where tech seamlessly integrates into our lives, enhancing human potential!”

Bob Gourley, co-founder and chief technology officer at OODA: “In my view, biggest help in terms of low cost AI for open source available this moment will be an #AutoGPT solution built with ability to search and retrieve anything on the Net. I think I want to work on that next. For paid tools Recorded Future is doing awesome AI work.”

Dan Murray-Serter, co-founder of Heights: “The future of AutoGPT is bright. It’s exciting to think about how this revolutionary tool will transform the way businesses operate.”

Ethan Mollick, professor at The Wharton School: “Autonomous AI agents are already here. I used one experimental model, AutoGPT, and let it analyse the market for simulations setting its own goals. Right now, the AI is prone to distraction and confusion, but you can see how it might soon work (the system is only a week old).”

Theo Priestley, technology futurist: “AutoGPT, an open-sourced artificial intelligence agent that performs multiple tasks to achieve a goal, is proof that it’s not going to take long to disrupt even more complex work.The level of automation in terms of questions and decision-making to achieve its goal, rather than having a human intervene and continue to ask questions as we do currently with ChatGPT, is nuts …”