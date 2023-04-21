ViewSonic tops global interactive display rankings

ViewSonic has started 2023 off with major accomplishments in the education industry, having topped the market rankings for global interactive displays in Q4 of 2022, according to FutureSource.

The beginning of 2023 also saw ViewSonic exceeding 8-million users in its myViewBoard software suite. At the same time, the company was reckoned as a finalist at the 2023 BETT award for “Company of the Year” for cultivating teachers, enriching digital learning content, and developing innovative education technology (EdTech) solutions.

“We’re incredibly pleased to maintain our position as the world’s leader in the education industry, especially given the competitive nature of this category,” says Clifford Chen, GM of the presentation group at ViewSonic. “ViewSonic has committed to be a company that provides comprehensive solutions. By simplifying technological integration and empowering teachers with the ability to teach digitally, we can accelerate the digital transformation with all stakeholders in the education ecosystems.”

In response to the fast-changing environment and needs of educators, ViewSonic developed ViewBoard interactive displays and myViewBoard software suite to provide various digital teaching tools, demonstrating the company’s broad-spectrum solutions based on open ecosystems and compatibility for both huddles and large groups.

Moreover, educators can reach a huge collection of ready-made digital content for lessons from Originals. This “one-stop solution” equips teachers with collaborative capabilities, intuitive interfaces, digital teaching tools, and a great diversity of interactive materials. Educators can embrace digital teaching whether it’s in-class, hybrid, or remote scenarios.

ViewSonic has debuted some major new innovative initiatives in the last two years. For instance, the company introduced UNIVERSE by ViewSonic in 2022, a virtual campus for online learning, which offers a 3D interactive platform that creates an immersive educational environment.

Pradeep Thamman, country head of Viewsonic in South Africa, thanks to all ViewSonic Partners for their contribution in achieving top position.