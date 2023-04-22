hiring #seniorprojectmanager #roadtransport #stakeholders
A global Transport company is looking for a Senior Project Manager to be responsible to deliver assigned projects on time. You will oversee a big fleet of large vehicles. You need to ensure operations and standards are managed. You will work closely with the project stakeholders.
Duties:
- Activity and resource planning
- Manage project delivery and execution
- Leading the project team
- Cost estimating and developing the budget
- Risk and issue management
Job Experience & Skills Required:
Qualifications:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Tertiary qualification in logistics / supply chain management / operations management / transport management
Experience:
- 5 years Supervisory / Management experience
- Minimum 8 years experience within Road Transport or Logistics environment
- 3 years experience in developing budgets & managing actual versus budget
- 3 years experience in directly supporting contract and service level development
Skills & Competencies:
- Transport tracking systems exposure
- Can take initiative
- Strong leader
- Advanced Excel experience
