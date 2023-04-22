Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

hiring #seniorprojectmanager #roadtransport #stakeholders

A global Transport company is looking for a Senior Project Manager to be responsible to deliver assigned projects on time. You will oversee a big fleet of large vehicles. You need to ensure operations and standards are managed. You will work closely with the project stakeholders.

Apply now to avoid missing out! Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Duties:

Activity and resource planning

Manage project delivery and execution

Leading the project team

Cost estimating and developing the budget

Risk and issue management

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Qualifications:

Matric (Grade 12)

Tertiary qualification in logistics / supply chain management / operations management / transport management

Experience:

5 years Supervisory / Management experience

Minimum 8 years experience within Road Transport or Logistics environment

3 years experience in developing budgets & managing actual versus budget

3 years experience in directly supporting contract and service level development

Skills & Competencies:

Transport tracking systems exposure

Can take initiative

Strong leader

Advanced Excel experience

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Yvona Cloete

Senior Recruitment Consultant

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Projectmanager

Logistics

Management

Learn more/Apply for this position