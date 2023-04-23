Integration Developer

What we are looking for is an engineer who has developed a deep understanding programming models and associated patterns – someone with a command of underlying structures, design element and constraints. This, with a comfort with Python and Linux and some experience with packaged applications and platforms.
This role is for an experienced developer with around 6+ years’ experience.
You will work in a cross functional, autonomous team of customer success managers, project managers and snr support people to serve a dedicated list of customers. You will also have a chapter of very experienced, extremely passionate integration developers that will support your continued development and growth.
This is a hybrid role which 50% in office and 50% WFH.
About what you will do:
- Gather and implement client specifications within our existing infrastructure
- Expand existing infrastructure
- Support and maintain existing infrastructure
- Work with project managers on the integration of all new customers
- Liaise with US and UK clients
What we need
Essential:
- 6+ years hands-on experience and a track record in writing software
- Engineering or Computer Science degree or similar degree with computer science as a primary focus
- Ability to work as a team
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Experience with Linux Systems
Beneficial
- Sage 300 Developer Certification, or other ERP Systems
- Experience with Amazon Web Services or similar
- Experience with Python and/or C#
- Experience with SQL, APIs, Bash, Javascript
- Experience in retail and/or sales
What’s in it for you?
- Competitive salary and benefits package
- Being respected as part of a team that has a measurable and direct impact on success across the globe
- A challenging and fun work environment that prioritizes learning and development, as well as action
- A hybrid working model which offers a comfortable WFH policy and equally comfortable office in Stellenbosch that offers in-house barista, daily lunches, daily Team Fortress gaming with colleagues
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Linux
- AWS