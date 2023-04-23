Integration Developer

What we are looking for is an engineer who has developed a deep understanding programming models and associated patterns – someone with a command of underlying structures, design element and constraints. This, with a comfort with Python and Linux and some experience with packaged applications and platforms.

This role is for an experienced developer with around 6+ years’ experience.

You will work in a cross functional, autonomous team of customer success managers, project managers and snr support people to serve a dedicated list of customers. You will also have a chapter of very experienced, extremely passionate integration developers that will support your continued development and growth.

This is a hybrid role which 50% in office and 50% WFH.

About what you will do:

Gather and implement client specifications within our existing infrastructure

Expand existing infrastructure

Support and maintain existing infrastructure

Work with project managers on the integration of all new customers

Liaise with US and UK clients

What we need

Essential:

6+ years hands-on experience and a track record in writing software

Engineering or Computer Science degree or similar degree with computer science as a primary focus

Ability to work as a team

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Experience with Linux Systems

Beneficial

Sage 300 Developer Certification, or other ERP Systems

Experience with Amazon Web Services or similar

Experience with Python and/or C#

Experience with SQL, APIs, Bash, Javascript

Experience in retail and/or sales

What’s in it for you?

Competitive salary and benefits package

Being respected as part of a team that has a measurable and direct impact on success across the globe

A challenging and fun work environment that prioritizes learning and development, as well as action

A hybrid working model which offers a comfortable WFH policy and equally comfortable office in Stellenbosch that offers in-house barista, daily lunches, daily Team Fortress gaming with colleagues

Desired Skills:

Python

Linux

AWS

