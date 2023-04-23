Integration Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Apr 23, 2023

What we are looking for is an engineer who has developed a deep understanding programming models and associated patterns – someone with a command of underlying structures, design element and constraints. This, with a comfort with Python and Linux and some experience with packaged applications and platforms.

This role is for an experienced developer with around 6+ years’ experience.

You will work in a cross functional, autonomous team of customer success managers, project managers and snr support people to serve a dedicated list of customers. You will also have a chapter of very experienced, extremely passionate integration developers that will support your continued development and growth.

This is a hybrid role which 50% in office and 50% WFH.

About what you will do:

  • Gather and implement client specifications within our existing infrastructure
  • Expand existing infrastructure
  • Support and maintain existing infrastructure
  • Work with project managers on the integration of all new customers
  • Liaise with US and UK clients

What we need
Essential:

  • 6+ years hands-on experience and a track record in writing software
  • Engineering or Computer Science degree or similar degree with computer science as a primary focus
  • Ability to work as a team
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Experience with Linux Systems

Beneficial

  • Sage 300 Developer Certification, or other ERP Systems
  • Experience with Amazon Web Services or similar
  • Experience with Python and/or C#
  • Experience with SQL, APIs, Bash, Javascript
  • Experience in retail and/or sales

What’s in it for you?

  • Competitive salary and benefits package
  • Being respected as part of a team that has a measurable and direct impact on success across the globe
  • A challenging and fun work environment that prioritizes learning and development, as well as action
  • A hybrid working model which offers a comfortable WFH policy and equally comfortable office in Stellenbosch that offers in-house barista, daily lunches, daily Team Fortress gaming with colleagues

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Linux
  • AWS

