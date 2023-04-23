QA Automation Engineer

Our vision is to deliver delightful experiences for merchants and users, and be the payments partner of choice on the African continent. In everything we do, we strive to make it as easy as possible for merchants to focus on their business, while we take care of their payment needs. We work with the biggest enterprise businesses and the side-hustle next door, across every sector of the economy. We pride ourselves on delivering a world-class payments service with a seamless and secure checkout, enterprise-grade security and personalised multi-channel support to every business we partner with. We integrate easily with leading e-commerce platforms.

Ideal candidates look like:

Someone with at least 4 years’ experience within the QA role.

Strong experience with best practises and a sound understanding of what makes a quality codebase.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Nice to haves:

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.

Experience with automated testing suites; e.g. Cypress, Newman, Selenium.

Experience with BDD Cucumber framework.

Job Description:

We think about testing across multiple planes; this is how we approach testing.

Test Analysis and Test Management (Documenting)

Identify, record, document bugs, and improvements in Jira (Documenting)

Manual Testing

Front-end

API/Backend

Automation

Cypress

Newman

Security testing

Performance Testing

Estimate & Prioritise testing activities

Identify opportunities for test automation

Perform thorough regression testing as required

Review requirements, specifications and technical design documents to provide timely and meaningful feedback

Create and maintain detailed, comprehensive and well-structured test plans and test cases for the different products to ensure development outputs meet acceptance criteria, technical specifications, and product goals

Driving automation and tools for the company to assess operation and quality of existing features and systems.

Liaise with internal stakeholders (e.g. developer teams, product owners, etc. ) to identify system requirements & resolve bugs

Working alongside other QA engineers in regards to bringing tools to assess Quality across the organisation.

Playing an active role in sharing knowledge and learnings and thereby letting your colleagues learn and shine.

Mentoring other QA Engineers

Involved in interviews & growing the Engineering team

Lead with compassion and kindness when someone makes mistakes and take the time to encourage good habits

Soft skills that will help you succeed:

Understanding the product thoroughly – asking good questions and building on existing documentation will get you there.

Be adaptable – within payments things can change on a daily basis.

Healthy communicator – you’ll be engaging with a broad spectrum of people, technical and non-technical.

Analytical – Look beyond the requirements to understand the “why” we are doing a thing.

Proactive and Organized. There are a lot of things to do and a lot of autonomy.

Maintain a positive outlook – you will be working around issues across our systems and building reinforcement test cases

Tech stack:

QA Tooling: Postman, Newman, Cypress, TestRail, BrowserStack

Frontend: React, Angular, TypeScript.

Backend: Python, Node, PHP.

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway, GCP.

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git.

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

What sort of things are coming up on QA’s roadmap:

Consolidating and improving our automation suites coverage

Creating & formalising the QA processes.

Creating a Postman workspace for multiple teams throughout, for automation and adhoc passive testing.

Defining best practises for managing various teams tickets/work.

What else is in it for you?:

We’re a passionate group of individuals working on enabling African entrepreneurs to develop and succeed in digital commerce. We usually start our monthly Company Town Hall with a quick meditation via the HeadSpace App, which we all have access to as a perk. Medical Aid via Discovery is also covered [South Africa – make this regional], with the additional perk of Healthy Company as our Employee Assistance Programme (Mental, Physical, Legal and Financial Wellbeing).

