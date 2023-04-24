AMD bolsters embedded portfolio with new Ryzen processors

AMD has launched the AMD Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series, a new solution for customers requiring power-efficient processors optimised for “always on” networking firewalls, network-attached storage systems, and other security applications.

The Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series rounds out the “Zen 3”-based AMD embedded processor portfolio which also includes the Ryzen Embedded V3000 and EPYC Embedded 7000 series families.

Built on 7nm technology with planned five-year manufacturing availability, and equipped with six, eight, 12 or 16 cores and 24 lanes of PCIe Gen4 connectivity, Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series processors are designed for enterprise reliability to support the consistent uptime requirements needed by security and networking customers.

Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series processors include robust reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) features including an ECC-supported memory subsystem. With a thermal design power (TDP) profile ranging from 65W to 105W, Ryzen Embedded 5000 processors enable the reduction of overall system cooling footprint for space-constrained and cost-sensitive applications.

“Ryzen Embedded 5000 processors deliver the ideal combination of performance and reliability required for 24×7 security and networking applications,” says Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice-president & GM, Embedded Solutions Group at AMD. “This expansion of our embedded product portfolio offers a mid-range solution that fills the gap between our low-power BGA Ryzen Embedded and our world-class EPYC embedded family for customers requiring both high performance and scalability of up to 16 cores.”

Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series processors offer:

Scalability up to 16 cores and 32 threads

Up to 64MB of shared L3 CPU Cache

Energy efficient TDP from 65W to 105W

ECC-supported memory and security features

24 lanes of PCIe 4 connectivity (expandable I/O up to 36 lanes with AMD X570 chipset)

Optimised performance for enterprise reliability