Back-End Developer

An amazing opportunity is available for a long-term contract opportunity for a Backend Developer with the Giants of the Automotive Space.
Location:
- Gauteng, with Hybrid working model.
Essential Skills Required:
- Java
- Quarkus
- Framework Experience
- API design
- Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL
- Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit
- Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images.
- Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e., GitHub Enterprise
- CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with GitHub Actions
- Experienced using Maven as build tool.
Relevant Qualifications/Experience:
- Relevant IT Degree
- 3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.
Core Role tasks and responsibilities:
- We are looking for a Backend Developer to join the team to deliver a streamlined user experience, with opportunities to work on the frontend code base as well as the full stack.
- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate backend and frontend cross platform applications based on Java and Angular Frameworks.
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years