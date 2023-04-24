Back-End Developer – Gauteng Midrand

An amazing opportunity is available for a long-term contract opportunity for a Backend Developer with the Giants of the Automotive Space.

Location:

Gauteng, with Hybrid working model.

Essential Skills Required:

Java

Quarkus

Framework Experience

API design

Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit

Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images.

Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e., GitHub Enterprise

CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with GitHub Actions

Experienced using Maven as build tool.

Relevant Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

Core Role tasks and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Backend Developer to join the team to deliver a streamlined user experience, with opportunities to work on the frontend code base as well as the full stack.

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate backend and frontend cross platform applications based on Java and Angular Frameworks.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Java

Backend Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

