Bi Developer-2023-30 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, an international Company, has a contract vacancy for a BI Developer.
The purpose of Global Information Management (IM) is to enable the delivery of business processes, communication, collaboration and knowledge management through the deployment, support and maintenance of enterprise IT/OT technology, infrastructure, applications and Mine Technical systems.
PLEASE ONLY APPLY FOR THIS POSITION IF YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED. IF YOU DO RECEIVE A PHONE CALL WITHIN 2 WEEK PLEASE CONSIDER THE APPLICATION AS UNSUCCESSFUL.
Formal qualifications:
An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
Role-specific knowledge:
- Report devopment using PowerBI,in Azure cloud environment.
- Power BI Paginated Reports, Analytics and Visuals.
- SQL Server Management Studio.
- SQL Server Integration Services – SSIS.
Safety Knowledge:
Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety
- Report development using PowerBI.
- Develop SQL Queries.
- Optimise of reports and queries.
- Input into the technical discussions and analysis with business.
- Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT.
- Ensure customer satisfaction is high (from Requirements (BRS), to Development of reports, incl. Test and
- Deployment of reports to operations).
- Willing to travel to mining site in [URL Removed] required).
Ability to:
- Report development using PowerBI.
- Develop SQL Queries.
- Optimise of reports and queries.
- Input into the technical discussions and analysis.
- Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT.
- Ensure customer satisfaction is high.
- SSIS.
- Integration with SQL tables from other systems.
Beneficial:
Application development experience incl. C# (C Sharp), Tableau, SQL, Azure.
Business Analyst skills/background would be advantages.
Ability to:
- Manage self.
- Develop self.
- Engage with team members and stakeholders.
- Appreciate different thoughts and opinions.
- Understand different contexts and adjust behaviours. appropriately based on that understanding.
PLEASE NOTE TRAVEL WILL BE REQUIRED
Desired Skills:
- PowerBI
- i n Azure
- Analytics & Visuals.
- Business Analyst s.
- Tableau
- SQL
- Azure
- SSIS
- C# (C Sharp)