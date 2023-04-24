Bi Developer-2023-30 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Apr 24, 2023

Our client, an international Company, has a contract vacancy for a BI Developer.

The purpose of Global Information Management (IM) is to enable the delivery of business processes, communication, collaboration and knowledge management through the deployment, support and maintenance of enterprise IT/OT technology, infrastructure, applications and Mine Technical systems.
Formal qualifications:
An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Report devopment using PowerBI,in Azure cloud environment.
  • Power BI Paginated Reports, Analytics and Visuals.
  • SQL Server Management Studio.
  • SQL Server Integration Services – SSIS.

Safety Knowledge:
Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

  • Willing to travel to mining site in [URL Removed] required).

Ability to:

  • Report development using PowerBI.
  • Develop SQL Queries.
  • Optimise of reports and queries.
  • Input into the technical discussions and analysis.
  • Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT.
  • Ensure customer satisfaction is high.
  • SSIS.
  • Integration with SQL tables from other systems.

Beneficial:
Application development experience incl. C# (C Sharp), Tableau, SQL, Azure.
Business Analyst skills/background would be advantages.

Ability to:

  • Manage self.
  • Develop self.
  • Engage with team members and stakeholders.
  • Appreciate different thoughts and opinions.
  • Understand different contexts and adjust behaviours. appropriately based on that understanding.

Desired Skills:

  • PowerBI
  • i n Azure
  • Analytics & Visuals.
  • Business Analyst s.
  • Tableau
  • SQL
  • Azure
  • SSIS
  • C# (C Sharp)

