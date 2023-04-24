Bi Developer-2023-30

Our client, an international Company, has a contract vacancy for a BI Developer.

The purpose of Global Information Management (IM) is to enable the delivery of business processes, communication, collaboration and knowledge management through the deployment, support and maintenance of enterprise IT/OT technology, infrastructure, applications and Mine Technical systems.

Formal qualifications:

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

Role-specific knowledge:

Report devopment using PowerBI,in Azure cloud environment.

Power BI Paginated Reports, Analytics and Visuals.

SQL Server Management Studio.

SQL Server Integration Services – SSIS.

Safety Knowledge:

Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

Willing to travel to mining site in [URL Removed] required).

Ability to:

SSIS.

Integration with SQL tables from other systems.

Beneficial:

Application development experience incl. C# (C Sharp), Tableau, SQL, Azure.

Business Analyst skills/background would be advantages.

Ability to:

Manage self.

Develop self.

Engage with team members and stakeholders.

Appreciate different thoughts and opinions.

Understand different contexts and adjust behaviours. appropriately based on that understanding.

