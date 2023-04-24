Business Analyst

We are looking for a skilled Business Analyst with strong experience in systems analysis and process development to join our team

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as a Business Analyst, preferably within the tertiary education industry or related field.

Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s degree in business, economics, finance, or a related field

Experience with complex system analysis, identifying trends, making recommendations, design, and implementation.

Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements across multiple departments.

Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.

Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and analyse complex business requirements.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver high-quality work under tight deadlines.

Be detail-oriented and able to identify errors or inconsistencies in data.

Have the ability to identify opportunities for improvement and recommend changes that will have a positive impact on the business.

Experience with Agile development methodologies and project management tools such as MS Project.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Experience with SQL and data analysis tools is a plus.

Experience with Moodle based software is a plus.

Experience and knowledge of process automation tools is a plus.

Desired Skills:

sigma

swat analysis

data analyst

