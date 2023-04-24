Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Apr 24, 2023

We are looking for a skilled Business Analyst with strong experience in systems analysis and process development to join our team

  • Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as a Business Analyst, preferably within the tertiary education industry or related field.
  • Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s degree in business, economics, finance, or a related field
  • Experience with complex system analysis, identifying trends, making recommendations, design, and implementation.
  • Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements across multiple departments.
  • Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.
  • Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and analyse complex business requirements.
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
  • Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver high-quality work under tight deadlines.
  • Be detail-oriented and able to identify errors or inconsistencies in data.
  • Have the ability to identify opportunities for improvement and recommend changes that will have a positive impact on the business.
  • Experience with Agile development methodologies and project management tools such as MS Project.
  • Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality work.
  • Experience with SQL and data analysis tools is a plus.
  • Experience with Moodle based software is a plus.
  • Experience and knowledge of process automation tools is a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • sigma
  • swat analysis
  • data analyst

