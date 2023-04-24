My client is based in Bryanston and a leader in the POS industry. They need someone to be involved in the development and maintenance of software/systems in respect of planning, writing, testing, implementation and maintenance of new and existing software products or systems running on Point-Of-Sale (POS) devices and/or Host systems.
Main job functions and responsibilities:
- Contribute to Technical design of software products
- Coding and documentation
- Software maintenance
- Provide software support to Software Quality and Support teams as well as Customer contacts
- The system engineering and development is targeted at POS devices running either a proprietary, Linux or Android operating system.
Qualifications and Experience
- B.Sc. Computer Science or related Degree
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE WE DESIRE
Requirements
- Payment Card Industry (PCI) specialist
- EMV specialist in contact and contactless card acceptance
- 4-8 years C/C++ Development
- 4-8 years Java/Android Development
- Linux Operating Systems
- Android Operating Systems
- Network protocols
Other skills
- Ability to collaborate on a global level in an open source development process.
- Strong problem-solving ability.
- Good presentation skills.
Beneficial
- Agile processes
- Exposure to JIRA, Jenkins, Confluence, Artifactory, Git
- Exposure to Postilion, ISO 8583, ISO 7816
Desired Skills:
- C
- C++
- Developer
- POS
- PCI
- EMV
- Linux
- Android
- JIRA
- Postilion
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma