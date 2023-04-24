C/C++ Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

Apr 24, 2023

My client is based in Bryanston and a leader in the POS industry. They need someone to be involved in the development and maintenance of software/systems in respect of planning, writing, testing, implementation and maintenance of new and existing software products or systems running on Point-Of-Sale (POS) devices and/or Host systems.

Main job functions and responsibilities:

  • Contribute to Technical design of software products
  • Coding and documentation
  • Software maintenance
  • Provide software support to Software Quality and Support teams as well as Customer contacts
  • The system engineering and development is targeted at POS devices running either a proprietary, Linux or Android operating system.

Qualifications and Experience

  • B.Sc. Computer Science or related Degree

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE WE DESIRE
Requirements

  • Payment Card Industry (PCI) specialist
  • EMV specialist in contact and contactless card acceptance
  • 4-8 years C/C++ Development
  • 4-8 years Java/Android Development
  • Linux Operating Systems
  • Android Operating Systems
  • Network protocols

Other skills

  • Ability to collaborate on a global level in an open source development process.
  • Strong problem-solving ability.
  • Good presentation skills.

Beneficial

  • Agile processes
  • Exposure to JIRA, Jenkins, Confluence, Artifactory, Git
  • Exposure to Postilion, ISO 8583, ISO 7816

