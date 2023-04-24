C/C++ Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

My client is based in Bryanston and a leader in the POS industry. They need someone to be involved in the development and maintenance of software/systems in respect of planning, writing, testing, implementation and maintenance of new and existing software products or systems running on Point-Of-Sale (POS) devices and/or Host systems.

Main job functions and responsibilities:

Contribute to Technical design of software products

Coding and documentation

Software maintenance

Provide software support to Software Quality and Support teams as well as Customer contacts

The system engineering and development is targeted at POS devices running either a proprietary, Linux or Android operating system.

Qualifications and Experience

B.Sc. Computer Science or related Degree

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE WE DESIRE

Requirements

Payment Card Industry (PCI) specialist

EMV specialist in contact and contactless card acceptance

4-8 years C/C++ Development

4-8 years Java/Android Development

Linux Operating Systems

Android Operating Systems

Network protocols

Other skills

Ability to collaborate on a global level in an open source development process.

Strong problem-solving ability.

Good presentation skills.

Beneficial

Agile processes

Exposure to JIRA, Jenkins, Confluence, Artifactory, Git

Exposure to Postilion, ISO 8583, ISO 7816

