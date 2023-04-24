CHIEF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OFFICER – Gauteng Groenkloof

The Organisation requires the services of a Chief Information Technology Officer in the Chief Operating Officer’s division. T

Key Responsibilities:

Manage the overall technology infrastructure for the organisation, including planning, implementation and management of software applications and hardware infrastructure that support operations.

Ensure that ICT systems and procedures promote data and information security and business continuity, in line with best practice and relevant external standards such as ISO27001.

Ensure ICT developments and new software/hardware are fit for purpose and deliver the intended benefits.

Develop strategic and operational plans for the Information Communications Technology (ICT), to ensure that all necessary ICT tools, processes, and systems are in place to meet the requirements of the business and contribute to the achievement of short- and long-term goals of the organisation.

Manage and provide oversight for the implementation of an ICT security strategy and disaster recovery plan that minimizes the risk of data loss and breach of privacy of the Organisation’s information.

Ensure development, implementation and maintenance of all policies related to ICT services, including procurement, distribution, and asset management.

Develop and manage the planning and budgeting for the Corporation’s ICT services to ensure that resources are used to provide best in class ICT services that are in line with organizational growth.

Develop sourcing strategy to ensure appropriate procedures are in place to select equipment and services vendors.

Oversee the implementation and maintenance of technology infrastructure in line with SANParks growth plans and changing business requirements or technological advancements.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

Be in possession of a Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or [URL Removed] have 5 years experience in transforming and managing significant ICT services in a large organisation, preferable in a public service environment and should have 7 years in the ICT industry.

Should have experience in bank management, GL reconciliations, bank reconciliation and electronic finance system.

Should have knowledge of technical expertise.

Should have knowledge of project management and functional ability.

Should have knowledge of information technology.

Should have financial management.

An understanding of ICT strategy/legislation framework for public entities etc.

Should have current ICT developments, ICT best practices and standards (OBIT/ITIL).

Should have corporate governance in ICT policy framework (CGICTPF) and governance of ICT framework (GICTF).

Should have enterprise architecture (GWEAT/TOGAF).

Should have interoperability standards (e.g. MIOS).

Should have a portfolio, programme and project management (e.g. PRINCE 2/PMBOK).

Should have stragic thinking and project management skills.

Should have leadership and team-building skills.

Ability to work across teams.

Should have analytical/technical mind set.

Should have contract management, administration and leadership skills.

Should have inter-personal skills.

Should have procureement and negotiation skills.

Desired Skills:

See above Spec

Learn more/Apply for this position