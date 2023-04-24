Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert AWS Data Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):
- Working with ETL (extract, transform, and load).
- Assist in creating data pipelines from source to target platforms.
- Experience in Data validation and verification Techniques.
- Develop models to transform data from source to target for analytical purposes (Business Objects/Data Lakes) and migration (Source to target).
- Performance tuning of databases and database queries.
- Documenting data and quality controls for all data engineering activities.
Lets get those applications across!!!
Desired Skills:
- BIg Data
- ETL
- BD2
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years