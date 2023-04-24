Data Engineer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert AWS Data Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):

Working with ETL (extract, transform, and load).

Assist in creating data pipelines from source to target platforms.

Experience in Data validation and verification Techniques.

Develop models to transform data from source to target for analytical purposes (Business Objects/Data Lakes) and migration (Source to target).

Performance tuning of databases and database queries.

Documenting data and quality controls for all data engineering activities.

Lets get those applications across!!!

Desired Skills:

BIg Data

ETL

BD2

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position