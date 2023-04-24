Data Engineer

Apr 24, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert AWS Data Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):

  • Working with ETL (extract, transform, and load).
  • Assist in creating data pipelines from source to target platforms.
  • Experience in Data validation and verification Techniques.
  • Develop models to transform data from source to target for analytical purposes (Business Objects/Data Lakes) and migration (Source to target).
  • Performance tuning of databases and database queries.
  • Documenting data and quality controls for all data engineering activities.

Lets get those applications across!!!

Desired Skills:

  • BIg Data
  • ETL
  • BD2
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

