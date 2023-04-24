Data Engineer – Remote

Job Description

We are looking for talented individuals in the Data Engineering space to support with an automotive product. This individual will be responsible for data management and integration within the cloud environment.

Expert knowledge within Cloud based environment – specifically AZURE .

– specifically . Will support with everything data related within this product space – from ingestion, integration, manipulation, monitoring, reporting , as well as data management support.

, as well as data management support. Should have sufficient Devops toolchain knowledge

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing, or

At least 6 months participation in an IT Graduate Development Programme

Job Requirements

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take a design to implementation and have experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Knowledge:

Job Requirements:

Knowledge of Business Intelligence (BI) and self-service data visualization tools such as Qlik Sense, Qlik View, and Power BI

and Good knowledge of Database technologies like Postgres, NoSQL, MySQL etc

Technical understanding of databases and enthusiasm for business intelligence and the associated tools

Knowledge of Visual .Net, Databricks and Python

and Advanced knowledge of Data Engineering

Knowledge and application of AZURE DevOps

Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker) Advantageous

Advantageous Experience with Monitoring management

Knowledge of Middleware Integration

Knowledge of Data Ingestion

API orientated approach and knowledge

approach and knowledge Understanding of object-oriented programming

Experience in Test Driven Software Development

Knowledge of software and business process modelling techniques and tools (e.g. UML)

Outputs

Liaise directly with various automotive manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support.

Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Desired Skills:

.Net

Azure Databricks

Data Engineering

Docker

Microsoft Azure

postgreSQL

Power BI

Learn more/Apply for this position