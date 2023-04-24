Data Science Project Manager (CPT/JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:
THE expertise of solutions-driven Data Science Project Manager is sought by a cutting-edge AgriTech company to ensure the effective delivery of one or more advanced analytics, reporting and AI/ML projects. Your role will entail developing & communicating project roadmaps for Data Science projects including the scope and defining tasks that fulfill the project vision; manage and document scope utilizing Project Management ticketing systems such as Jira, Atlassian. The successful candidate with have a solid proficiency with Python, SQL, Metabase, Postgres, G Suite, Git, MS Office and working knowledge of databases, analytics, AI/ML, engineering, cloud systems, BI Development, Data Wrangling, Prototyping, UI/UX Design and the Data Science life cycle, including Front End Development tools and technologies.
DUTIES:
- Develop and communicate project roadmaps for Data Science projects.
- Coordinate and monitor day-to-day tasks and workflows of the Project team.
- Manage stakeholder requests and expectations; provide updates to project sponsors.
- Scope and define tasks that fulfill the project vision; manage and document scope using a Project Management ticketing system such as Jira, Atlassian.
- Identify and gather data sets necessary for projects.
- Proactively identify opportunities and provide recommendations to improve operational efficiencies and implement scalable solutions.
- Remove impediments that hinder the team’s productivity.
- Ensure the Project team and the resulting project output comply with regulatory, ethical, and legal needs.
- Manage a cycle of deliverables that meet timeline and resource constraints.
- Design, manage, and evangelize effective agile workflows; often using Kanban, Scrum, and Data Driven Scrum.
- Manage contracts with vendors and suppliers.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Have a good proficiency in Python, SQL, and visualization tools like Metabase.
- Working knowledge of databases, analytics, AI/ML, engineering, cloud systems, and the Data Science life cycle, including Front End Development tools and technologies.
Skills –
- BI Development
- Data Analysis
- Data Management
- Data Science
- Data Wrangling
- Design Thinking
- Market Research
- Prototyping
- UI/UX Design
Tools/Languages – G Suite, Git, MS Office, Postgres, Python, SQL
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Data
- Science
- Project