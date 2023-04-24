Developer

We currently seek the experience and expertise of an energetic individual involved with Cloud Development.

The individual will be part of a the “Advanced Analytics” Feature Team. You will be responsible for the further development and operations of the Advanced Analytics Topic (Fasana).

AWS Cloud Developer

Location:

Gauteng ( Hybrid working model)

Key Skills needed:

Programming Languages: Java (Kafka consumer), python, basic SQL

Technology: AWS. We use mainly the following services: Glue, RDS (Aurora Postgresql), Lambda, CDK, Fargate, cloudWatch

Methodology: Scrum (review, planning, refinement) 2-weekly Sprints

Tools: Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket

Qualifications and Experience:

6 – 8 years in software development

Integration between different technologies

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Agile working experience

Core Duties:

Coordination between development and support environments

Translating and simplifying requirements

DevOps Experience

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trend

Don’t settle for average>>>>>>>>

Shoot for amazing>>>>>>>>>>>

Desired Skills:

AWS

Python

Kafka

Java

Glue

