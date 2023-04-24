We currently seek the experience and expertise of an energetic individual involved with Cloud Development.
The individual will be part of a the “Advanced Analytics” Feature Team. You will be responsible for the further development and operations of the Advanced Analytics Topic (Fasana).
AWS Cloud Developer
Location:
Gauteng ( Hybrid working model)
Key Skills needed:
- Programming Languages: Java (Kafka consumer), python, basic SQL
- Technology: AWS. We use mainly the following services: Glue, RDS (Aurora Postgresql), Lambda, CDK, Fargate, cloudWatch
- Methodology: Scrum (review, planning, refinement) 2-weekly Sprints
- Tools: Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket
Qualifications and Experience:
- 6 – 8 years in software development
- Integration between different technologies
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Agile working experience
Core Duties:
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- DevOps Experience
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trend
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Python
- Kafka
- Java
- Glue