Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Apr 24, 2023

We currently seek the experience and expertise of an energetic individual involved with Cloud Development.

The individual will be part of a the “Advanced Analytics” Feature Team. You will be responsible for the further development and operations of the Advanced Analytics Topic (Fasana).

AWS Cloud Developer

Location:
Gauteng ( Hybrid working model)

Key Skills needed:

  • Programming Languages: Java (Kafka consumer), python, basic SQL
  • Technology: AWS. We use mainly the following services: Glue, RDS (Aurora Postgresql), Lambda, CDK, Fargate, cloudWatch
  • Methodology: Scrum (review, planning, refinement) 2-weekly Sprints
  • Tools: Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket

Qualifications and Experience:

  • 6 – 8 years in software development
  • Integration between different technologies
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Agile working experience

Core Duties:

  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • DevOps Experience
  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trend

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Python
  • Kafka
  • Java
  • Glue

