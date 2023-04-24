Driving towards a safer future

More than 50 automotive companies around the world have deployed more than 800 autonomous test vehicles powered by the Nvidia Drive Hyperion automotive compute architecture which has recently achieved new safety milestones.

The latest Nvidia Drive Hyperion architecture is based on the Drive Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC).

Many Nvidia Drive processes, as well as hardware and software components, have been assessed and/or certified compliant to ISO 26262 by TÜV SÜD, an independent, accredited assessor that ensures compliance with the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 26262:2018 Functional Safety Standard for Road Vehicles.

Specifically, Nvidia Drive core development processes are now certified as ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) D compliant which is based on the concept of a safety lifecycle including planning, analysis, design and implementation, verification and validation.

Additionally:

The Nvidia Drive Orin SoC completed concept and product assessments and is deemed to meet ISO 26262 ASIL D systematic requirements and ASIL B random fault management requirements.

The Nvidia Drive AGX Orin board completed concept assessment and is deemed to meet ISO 26262 ASIL D requirements.

The Nvidia Drive Orin-based platform, which unifies the Orin SoC and DRIVE AGX Orin board, completed concept assessment and is deemed to meet ISO 26262 ASIL D requirements.

Development of Nvidia Drive OS 6.x is in progress and will be assessed by TÜV SÜD. This follows the recentcertification of Drive SO 5.2 which includes Nvidia Cuda libraries and the Nvidia TensorRT software development kit for realtime AI inferencing.

Functional safety is one of Nvidia’s top goals and paramount in the deployment of AVs, ensuring they operate safely and reliably without endangering occupants, pedestrians, or other road users.

The initial ISO 26262 ASIL D functional safety certification – and recertification – of Nvidia’s hardware development processes, along with the assessment of two generations of SoCs that include Nvidia GPU and Tensor Core technology, demonstrate its commitment to AV functional safety, the company says.