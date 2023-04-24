Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Frontend Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid

ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS

Proficient in CSS, HTML, Bootstrap

Writing cross-browser compatible code

Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including Angular

Interface with Java 8+/Spring back-end RESTful web services

Experience debugging Angular web applications.

Test frameworks like Jasmine, Karma

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns

Clean coding principles

Docker

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

ANGULAR

Javascript

TYPESCRIPT

CSS

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

