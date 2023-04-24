Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Frontend Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
- ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
- Proficient in CSS, HTML, Bootstrap
- Writing cross-browser compatible code
- Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including Angular
- Interface with Java 8+/Spring back-end RESTful web services
- Experience debugging Angular web applications.
- Test frameworks like Jasmine, Karma
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Docker
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- ANGULAR
- Javascript
- TYPESCRIPT
- CSS
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years