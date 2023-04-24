Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 24, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Frontend Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
  • ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
  • Proficient in CSS, HTML, Bootstrap
  • Writing cross-browser compatible code
  • Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including Angular
  • Interface with Java 8+/Spring back-end RESTful web services
  • Experience debugging Angular web applications.
  • Test frameworks like Jasmine, Karma
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles
  • Design patterns
  • Clean coding principles
  • Docker

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • ANGULAR
  • Javascript
  • TYPESCRIPT
  • CSS
  • HTML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position