Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We have a Full Stack Developer on available at one of our prominent Automation companies. 12 Month contract –

hybrid 2 -3 days a week in the office

The Role

We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic Johannesburg based team.

Must have a minimum of 5 years’ Software Development experience in:

Angular Typescript

CSS, Bootstrap, HTML

.NET, C# and Ionic

Microsoft SQL

Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows and Office products.

Knowledge of a so??ware development life cycle

Strong testing skills

The ideal candidate must have a hands-on approach to coding, be well organized, analytical, have the

ability to listen and perform allocated tasks timeously to completion. In addition, the ideal candidate

should be self-mo??vated and willing to go the extra mile.

Skills and Experience

Qualification Required:

Matric essential

Preferred Qualification:

Any Certification, Diploma or Degree in IT and So??ware development is advantageous.

Key Accountabilities

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects.

Design, code, test, debug, and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications.

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments.

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.

Desired Skills:

Angular Typescript

Bootstrap

.Net

C#

