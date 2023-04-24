Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We have a Full Stack Developer on available at one of our prominent Automation companies. 12 Month contract –
hybrid 2 -3 days a week in the office
The Role
We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic Johannesburg based team.
Must have a minimum of 5 years’ Software Development experience in:
Angular Typescript
CSS, Bootstrap, HTML
.NET, C# and Ionic
Microsoft SQL
Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows and Office products.
Knowledge of a so??ware development life cycle
Strong testing skills
The ideal candidate must have a hands-on approach to coding, be well organized, analytical, have the
ability to listen and perform allocated tasks timeously to completion. In addition, the ideal candidate
should be self-mo??vated and willing to go the extra mile.
Skills and Experience
Qualification Required:
Matric essential
Preferred Qualification:
Any Certification, Diploma or Degree in IT and So??ware development is advantageous.
Key Accountabilities
Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects.
Design, code, test, debug, and document software according to the functional requirements
Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications.
Keep abreast of technical and industry developments.
Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.
