Full Stack PHP Developer

Apr 24, 2023

One of our leading clients in the IT Industry is looking for a PHP Full Stack Developer to join their ever-growing team. They are looking for people who are creative, out-of-the-box thinkers and determined to make their mark.
We require a candidate with:

  • 8 years Experience in a development role
  • 3 years in a lead role
  • 5 years implementing TDD and BDD development principles
  • Symfony or Laravel experience
  • UNIX based operating systems and other OSS technologies.
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript, [URL Removed] AWS
  • Beneficial – Python/ GoLang

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]
Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Symfony
  • Laravel
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • Python
  • AWS

