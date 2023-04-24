Full Stack PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of our leading clients in the IT Industry is looking for a PHP Full Stack Developer to join their ever-growing team. They are looking for people who are creative, out-of-the-box thinkers and determined to make their mark.
We require a candidate with:
- 8 years Experience in a development role
- 3 years in a lead role
- 5 years implementing TDD and BDD development principles
- Symfony or Laravel experience
- UNIX based operating systems and other OSS technologies.
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, [URL Removed] AWS
- Beneficial – Python/ GoLang
