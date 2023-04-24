Full Stack PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of our leading clients in the IT Industry is looking for a PHP Full Stack Developer to join their ever-growing team. They are looking for people who are creative, out-of-the-box thinkers and determined to make their mark.

We require a candidate with:

8 years Experience in a development role

3 years in a lead role

5 years implementing TDD and BDD development principles

Symfony or Laravel experience

UNIX based operating systems and other OSS technologies.

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, [URL Removed] AWS

Beneficial – Python/ GoLang

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Symfony

Laravel

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Python

AWS

