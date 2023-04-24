ICT Technician – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

ICT Technician

R 18 000 per month

Port Elizabeth

Our client invites applications from an ICT Technician who will be based in Port Elizabeth and who will be reporting to the ICT Manager.

The successful candidate would need to mainly perform maintenance to all PC & Laptop hardware, stock management, logging calls via email with couriers for collections & deliveries, software & communication systems and peripherals used within the organization to perform and supplement daily activities.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)

Must have at least 3 years’ experience in the IT field

IT Technical Support background (essential)

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision

If you meet the above criteria and have the relevant experience, submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] by the 26 April 2023.

Desired Skills:

N+ qualified

A+ qualified

Problem-solving skills

ICT experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

