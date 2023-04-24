Intermediate C#/.Net Developer

We have a Intermediate C# / .Net position available at one of our prominent Automation companies. 12 Month contract –

hybrid 2 -3 days a week in the office

The Role

Our Johannesburg based client is looking to hire an Intermediate Developer.

At least 5 years’ experience in developing information systems.

3+ years Software Development experience using:

o Angular JS skills.

o C#.NET/ VB.Net.

o MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.

o LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, Jquery.

o CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

o SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.

Skills and Experience

Qualification Required:

Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Informa??on Technology Degree or National Diploma

Key Accountabilities

Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, ASP.NET, SQL, WCF etc.

Deliver functoonal and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

Desired Skills:

Angular JS

C# / .Net

MVC

Web API

ASP.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position