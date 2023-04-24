IT Data Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Job Function

Accountable for the delivery of reliable, on-time, efficient, and high-quality data

analytics solutions, models, and professional services that will enable company to

make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this

capability.

Key performance areas

? Execute own work according to set operating procedures service level

agreements:

o Plan and organize own tasks to ensure performance targets are met and

standard operating procedures are ahered to.

o Participate and adhere to sprint plan objectives and estimates

o Ensure quality of deliverables, processes and tooling are used effectively

o Adhere to source code management practices

o Adhere to quality assurance practices

? Improve products, processes and tools:

o Participate in innovation and evolution of products, processes and tools

o Actively participate and contribute to continuous knowledge sharing

initiatives

o Actively participate and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives

Qualifications required

? Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6

Skills and experience required

? Up to 3 years’ related experience.

? Good understanding of data warehousing architecture and tools

? Ability to understand and translate business requirements

? Ability to analyze data, and translate and apply results into data models that

provide visibility to the business

? Well-founded problem solving methodology

? MS SQL Server

? SQL Queries

? Power BI

? Data Warehousing architecture and design (Ralph Kimball advantageous)

? Integration and ETL tools and methodologies (like SSIS, etc)

? Dimensional Modelling

? Analyzing and assessing quality and meaning of data

Desired Skills:

Data Warehousing

Dimensional Modelling

Power BI

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a IT Data Analyst.

