IT Data Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Job Function
Accountable for the delivery of reliable, on-time, efficient, and high-quality data
analytics solutions, models, and professional services that will enable company to
make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this
capability.
Key performance areas
? Execute own work according to set operating procedures service level
agreements:
o Plan and organize own tasks to ensure performance targets are met and
standard operating procedures are ahered to.
o Participate and adhere to sprint plan objectives and estimates
o Ensure quality of deliverables, processes and tooling are used effectively
o Adhere to source code management practices
o Adhere to quality assurance practices
? Improve products, processes and tools:
o Participate in innovation and evolution of products, processes and tools
o Actively participate and contribute to continuous knowledge sharing
initiatives
o Actively participate and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives
Qualifications required
? Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
Skills and experience required
? Up to 3 years’ related experience.
? Good understanding of data warehousing architecture and tools
? Ability to understand and translate business requirements
? Ability to analyze data, and translate and apply results into data models that
provide visibility to the business
? Well-founded problem solving methodology
? MS SQL Server
? SQL Queries
? Power BI
? Data Warehousing architecture and design (Ralph Kimball advantageous)
? Integration and ETL tools and methodologies (like SSIS, etc)
? Dimensional Modelling
? Analyzing and assessing quality and meaning of data
Desired Skills:
- Data Warehousing
- Dimensional Modelling
- Power BI
About The Employer:
Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a IT Data Analyst.