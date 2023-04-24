IT Systems Analyst (OT/Applications) Mining/Engineering (2023_29) TB – Gauteng Johannesburg

Apr 24, 2023

  • To ensure enterprise-wide coordination and delivery of OT (Operational Technology) Infrastructure related work.

  • Planning and analysis of all OT technical systems in the company with a strong focus on project delivery, networks, and back-office management in the Operational Technology environment.

  • Translate high-level business requirements into technical specifications.

  • Software development background.

  • Applies technical and business process knowledge and serves as an expert in terms of recommending and driving technical and process improvements.

  • Analyzing current applications.

  • Explain technical terms and application to non-technical staff.

  • Provide the necessary technical documentation.

  • Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.

  • Contributing to the Software development lifecycle.

  • Analysis of current and future processes/systems.

  • Perform additional duties as assigned by management.

  • Application Testing.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications, skills & experience required:

  • Completed Grade 12.

  • Completed IT Diploma/Degree.

  • 8 years minimum relevant IT/OT technical experience.

Technical skills required:

  • Strong understanding of project methodologies.

  • Broad range of exposure to various technical environments.

  • System analysis and integration.

  • Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards and activities.

  • Information processing principles, methods and procedures.

  • Knowledge of Cisco / Wireless Mesh architectures.

  • Propose workable solutions and improvements.

  • Ability to lead, develop and motivate other team players.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analyst
  • Mining
  • Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position