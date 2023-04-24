IT Technician

Purpose of this role:

Mid-level IT Systems, networking and server and OEM product presales and project support

The IT Technician will be responsible for the following essential activities:

Resolving Network issues with our SLA Partner & End Customers

Implementing robust networks for our Project Partners.

Assisting with the set-up of demo solutions and Proof of Concept projects Products, Solutions & fields are (but not limited to):

Multi-Vendor Enterprise Wireless Networking , Controllers & Switching

Experience and Certification on Ruckus, Aruba, Cambium, Cisco, Cisco Meraki, Microtik, Ubiquity, & Huawei networks would be an advantage

VOIP & ROIP (SIP)

Firewalls (Sophos, Fortinet & Other)

Spectralink, Nomadix, ALLOT, Rauland, Linkyfi, Omnitronics

Requirements:

Requirements: A good understanding of wireless technology, A+ and N+ with 5 to 7 years’ experience in IT problem solving and support

Well presented, on time, be politically correct

Prior experience with a system integrator and/or enterprise customer would be an advantage

Driving Licence

Desired Skills:

Communication

Firewall

Telecommunication

Voice over IP (VOIP)

Wireless Networks

About The Employer:

Our company is a solution manufacturer, distributor & supplier of Niche communication technology solutions for Key Industries. We look to:

Enable ambitious partners to extend their offerings

Enable growth of revenue streams by Supplying Reliable, New Generation Bespoke Technology and delivering Success to Partners and their Clients.

