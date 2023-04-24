IT Technician – Eastern Cape

Purpose of this role:
- Mid-level IT Systems, networking and server and OEM product presales and project support
- The IT Technician will be responsible for the following essential activities:
- Resolving Network issues with our SLA Partner & End Customers
- Implementing robust networks for our Project Partners.
- Assisting with the set-up of demo solutions and Proof of Concept projects Products, Solutions & fields are (but not limited to):
- Multi-Vendor Enterprise Wireless Networking , Controllers & Switching
- Experience and Certification on Ruckus, Aruba, Cambium, Cisco, Cisco Meraki, Microtik, Ubiquity, & Huawei networks would be an advantage
- VOIP & ROIP (SIP)
- Firewalls (Sophos, Fortinet & Other)
- Spectralink, Nomadix, ALLOT, Rauland, Linkyfi, Omnitronics
Requirements:
- A good understanding of wireless technology, A+ and N+ with 5 to 7 years’ experience in IT problem solving and support
- Well presented, on time, be politically correct
- Prior experience with a system integrator and/or enterprise customer would be an advantage
- Driving Licence
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Firewall
- Telecommunication
- Voice over IP (VOIP)
- Wireless Networks
About The Employer:
Our company is a solution manufacturer, distributor & supplier of Niche communication technology solutions for Key Industries. We look to:
- Enable ambitious partners to extend their offerings
- Enable growth of revenue streams by Supplying Reliable, New Generation Bespoke Technology and delivering Success to Partners and their Clients.