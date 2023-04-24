IT Technician – Eastern Cape

Purpose of this role:

  • Mid-level IT Systems, networking and server and OEM product presales and project support
  • The IT Technician will be responsible for the following essential activities:
  • Resolving Network issues with our SLA Partner & End Customers
  • Implementing robust networks for our Project Partners.
  • Assisting with the set-up of demo solutions and Proof of Concept projects Products, Solutions & fields are (but not limited to):
  • Multi-Vendor Enterprise Wireless Networking , Controllers & Switching
  • Experience and Certification on Ruckus, Aruba, Cambium, Cisco, Cisco Meraki, Microtik, Ubiquity, & Huawei networks would be an advantage
  • VOIP & ROIP (SIP)
  • Firewalls (Sophos, Fortinet & Other)
  • Spectralink, Nomadix, ALLOT, Rauland, Linkyfi, Omnitronics
    Requirements:
  • A good understanding of wireless technology, A+ and N+ with 5 to 7 years’ experience in IT problem solving and support
  • Well presented, on time, be politically correct
  • Prior experience with a system integrator and/or enterprise customer would be an advantage
  • Driving Licence

Desired Skills:

  • Communication
  • Firewall
  • Telecommunication
  • Voice over IP (VOIP)
  • Wireless Networks

About The Employer:

Our company is a solution manufacturer, distributor & supplier of Niche communication technology solutions for Key Industries. We look to:

  • Enable ambitious partners to extend their offerings
  • Enable growth of revenue streams by Supplying Reliable, New Generation Bespoke Technology and delivering Success to Partners and their Clients.

