Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Java Spring boot

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

Cloud infrastructure

Ci/cd pipelines (Jenkins, AWS code pipeline, AWS code build)

AWS CDK (cloud development kit) platform

Kafka (Basic understanding of how kafka works, producers and consumers)

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Core Java

Java Development

Java 8

Spring Framework

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

