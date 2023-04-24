Network Engineer at BMW Group – Gauteng Midrand

An amazing individual that is embedded in Networking within Data Centre.

You will work in the Domain “Global Connectivity” and will have the opportunity to be part of a dynamic Feature Team that provides solutions to the Company Group.

We currently looking for a CISCO Network Specialist

Hybrid working Model

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Cisco ACI

Cisco Nexus 9K

Python scripting Experience

Routing

IPv6 experience

ACI Troubleshooting

Creation of Technical Documentation

Key Duties to be Carried Out:

Implement Data Centre Networks based on Cisco ACI & Nexus

Troubleshooting of Data Centre network.

Creation of Solutions Documentation.

Collaborate and partake in CoE and CoP for Data Centres

Hurry now and apply today!!!

Desired Skills:

CCIE

Data Center

Cisco ACI

Data Centre

Learn more/Apply for this position