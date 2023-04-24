Network Engineer at BMW Group

Apr 24, 2023

An amazing individual that is embedded in Networking within Data Centre.

You will work in the Domain “Global Connectivity” and will have the opportunity to be part of a dynamic Feature Team that provides solutions to the Company Group.

We currently looking for a CISCO Network Specialist

Hybrid working Model

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Cisco ACI
  • Cisco Nexus 9K
  • Python scripting Experience
  • Routing
  • IPv6 experience
  • ACI Troubleshooting
  • Creation of Technical Documentation

Key Duties to be Carried Out:

  • Implement Data Centre Networks based on Cisco ACI & Nexus
  • Troubleshooting of Data Centre network.
  • Creation of Solutions Documentation.
  • Collaborate and partake in CoE and CoP for Data Centres

Desired Skills:

  • CCIE
  • Data Center
  • Cisco ACI
  • Data Centre

