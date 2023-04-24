PHP Web Developer at Fintech sector

Our client on the Financial Technology sector seeks your 3 years Plus experience as a Web developer to join their team.

Minimum Requirements:

3+ years experience with Microsoft .Net, MVC, Web API, SQL Server, and Visual Studio development environment

3+ years experience with PHP, (Zend, Laravel or similar MVC framework experience required)

Proficiency in .NET technologies including C#, ASP.NET, Entity Framework and Web Services

Experience developing and consuming REST based services.

Relational database design and complex querying experience

Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript / typescript, Ajax, HTML5, CSS, responsive Bootstrap, etc.

High proficiency coding in C#, .NET

Good knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON.

Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements

Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes

Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes

Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks

Ability to also support C or C++ coding will be an Advantage.

Technical skills to have

HTML5, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript,

PHP & Zend or similar MVC framework

.NET MVC, C#, WEBAPI, Web Services

MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server

GIT and continuous integration

Soap, JSON, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), RESTDesired :

Experience on .NET Core MVC, .Net CORE API

Experience on single page framework, e.g. React, Angular / VueQualifications

Diploma in computer science or equivalent experienceAttributes

Be a team player that contribute by example

Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of responsibility and accountability

Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels

Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other team members

Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.

Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work

Desired Skills:

MVC frameworks

PHP

Laravel

Zend Framework

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position