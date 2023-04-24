Product and Technical Support Lead (Digital Solutions)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in Information Technology or related field of study preferable
- 3-5 years of relevant industry experience
- Advanced Computer skills
- Working knowledge of IT or Business Infrastructure, MS Office/MS Projects, and project management software
- Experience in first line of support and troubleshooting issues
- Valid South African Driver’s License
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
- Oversee the day-to-day operations of the Support Teams
- Act as a senior agent who will drive customer satisfaction through customer support
- Provide direct supervision of the technical support staff which may include:
- recruitment and selection
- Be the point of contact when it comes to technical issues on products
- Record and track clients/service providers SLAs and workflows
- Provide support where needed for both internal and external customers.
- Manage and report on all incoming technical support inquiries
- On-board all new technical support team members
- Assist in the creation of the team KPIs as well as monitor and report on results
- Be actively involved with the operational delivery
- Ensure that all customer inquiries and issues are solved correctly and in a prompt and professional
Desired Skills:
- Bachelors Degree
- Information Technology
- Leadership skills
- Technical skills
- Digital solutions
- Distribution
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma