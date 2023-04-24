SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – POLOKWANE (LIMPOPO) – Limpopo Polokwane Town

SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – POLOKWANE (LIMPOPO)

LOCATION Vryburg

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 28 April 2023

SALARY R 696 106 CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE

– To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.

– To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.

– Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuring

– To provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others:

o The business case

o Financial statements – inclusive of cash flow projections

o Risk Considerations and Mitigation thereofo Security and Collateral

o Development, Social and Environmental Impact considerations

– To provide a first level quality assurance function on the applicable policies and procedures related to the transaction under consideration.

QUALIFICATIONS

– NQF Level 5: or

– Relevant three year qualification;

– BTech in Credit or Risk Management,

– Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management/ Investment Management

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS

– 3-5 years Post qualification experience which will typically include the following;

– Experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment

– Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment

– Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment an advantage.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Assessment, motivation, and packaging of credit applications

– Prepare and package credit applications for customers within the allocated areaof responsibility for pre-credit assessment, using the guidelines, origination processes and tools:

– Consolidate inputs from team members in the development of the business casefor loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.

– Submit all completed applications to the Provincial Manager for sign off.

– Submit the recommended applications to Credit.

– Receive the validation report from the Agriculture Specialist.

– Liaise with Credit Analysts in Head Office Credit to align interpretations of assessment analysis, norms and policies.

– Present and support applications at credit committee and influence internal decision-making.

– Ensure that the Commercial Banker and the customer are informed of progress of the application and effectively manage customer expectations in collaboration with the Commercial Banker.

– Undertake the risk grading of the customer.

– Identify opportunities for cross-selling.

– Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal Structuring

– Structure the most optimal transaction based on legal aspects, regulations andthe mandate of the Bank.

– Register the customer profile, and capture the application details and terms, onthe system.

– Scrutinise the application form for completeness including supportingdocumentation in terms of the approved loan guidelines and submits for valuationas applicable.

– Conduct the necessary ITC checks and compile reports accordingly.

– Manage transactions awaiting additional information in consultation with theCommercial Banker.

– Obtain and assess additional information requested by Credit.

Stakeholder Relationship Management

– Work closely with the Commercial Banker, Agriculture Specialist: Origination and Credit Division in order to achieve the Provincial Office’s performance objectives.

– Establish good working relationship with Credit and understand creditassessment requirements.

– Attend meetings as and when required to gain a deeper understanding of portfolioand business process and to maximise the deal origination process and provide constructive feedback to the team in this regard.

Schedule portfolio discussions to maximise transaction flow and process toaddress areas of concern.

– Resolve customer queries including, completion of loan applications and updatesof account status and general information requests in line with standards ofcustomer service levels and aligned with the Commercial Banker.

– Undertake customer relationship management activities as agreed with the Commercial Banker to ensure a seamless customer service experience.

Compliance and Risk Management

– Provide a first level quality assurance function on the applicable internal andexternal statutory requirements, policies and procedures related to thetransaction under consideration.

– Escalate issues of concern or risk to the relevant parties and line management.

COMPETENCIES

– Microsoft Office

– Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analysis – including theapplication of analysis tools and systems

– Lending / Credit Assessment Principles

– Financial and Business Acumen

– Customer Service Principles

– Accounting Principles

– Written and Verbal Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

Experience as a Credit Analyst or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

