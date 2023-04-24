SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – VRYBURG (NORTH WEST)
LOCATION Vryburg
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 28 April 2023
SALARY R 696 106 CTC Per Annum
JOB PURPOSE
– To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.
– To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.
- Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuring
- To provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others:o The business case
o Financial statements – inclusive of cash flow projections
o Risk Considerations and Mitigation thereofo Security and Collateral
o Development, Social and Environmental Impact considerations
- To provide a first level quality assurance function on the applicable policies and procedures related to the transaction under consideration.
QUALIFICATIONS
– NQF Level 5: or
– Relevant three year qualification;
– BTech in Credit or Risk Management,
– Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management/ Investment Management
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS
– 3-5 years Post qualification experience which will typically include the following;
– Experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessmentexperience in a commercial or corporate banking environment
– Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment
– Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment an advantage.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Assessment, motivation, and packaging of credit applications
– Prepare and package credit applications for customers within the allocated area of responsibility for pre-credit assessment, using the guidelines, origination processes and tools:
– Consolidate inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.
– Submit all completed applications to the Provincial Manager for sign off.
– Submit the recommended applications to Credit.
– Receive the validation report from the Agriculture Specialist.
– Liaise with Credit Analysts in Head Office Credit to align interpretations of assessment analysis, norms and policies.
– Present and support applications at credit committee and influence internal decision-making.
– Ensure that the Commercial Banker and the customer are informed of progress of the application and effectively manage customer expectations in collaboration with the Commercial Banker.
– Undertake the risk grading of the customer.
– Identify opportunities for cross-selling.
– Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal Structuring
– Structure the most optimal transaction based on legal aspects, regulations and the mandate of the Bank.
– Register the customer profile, and capture the application details and terms, on the system.
– Scrutinise the application form for completeness including supporting documentation in terms of the approved loan guidelines and submits for valuationas applicable.
– Conduct the necessary ITC checks and compile reports accordingly.
– Manage transactions awaiting additional information in consultation with the Commercial Banker.
–
– Obtain and assess additional information requested by Credit.
Stakeholder Relationship Management:
- Work closely with the Commercial Banker, Agriculture Specialist: Origination and Credit Division in order to achieve the Provincial Office’s performance objectives.
- Establish good working relationship with Credit and understand credit assessment requirements.
- Attend meetings as and when required to gain a deeper understanding of portfolio and business process and to maximise the deal origination process and provide constructive feedback to the team in this regard.
- Schedule portfolio discussions to maximise transaction flow and process to address areas of concern.
- Resolve customer queries including, completion of loan applications and updates of account status and general information requests in line with standards ofcustomer service levels and aligned with the Commercial Banker.
- Undertake customer relationship management activities as agreed with the Commercial Banker to ensure a seamless customer service experience.
Compliance and Risk Management:
– Provide a first level quality assurance function on the applicable internal andexternal statutory requirements, policies and procedures related to thetransaction under consideration.
– Escalate issues of concern or risk to the relevant parties and line management.
COMPETENCIES
– Microsoft Office
– Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analysis – including the application of analysis tools and systems
– Lending / Credit Assessment Principles
– Financial and Business Acumen
– Customer Service Principles
– Accounting Principles
– Written and Verbal Communication Skills
Desired Skills:
- Experience as a Credit Analyst or relevant credit lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree