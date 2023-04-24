Senior Business Process Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

The Business Process Analyst will assist the businesses to implement solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the requirements of a project or program, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators and partners.
Analyze by studying the needs, its business model, its workflows, and its technological systems. Making recommendations to Management that will improve business efficiency. Document requirements and solutions against best practices and frameworks.
Develop Business and Process COE
Develop business concepts, capabilities and organizational structures
Conduct Business and Process analysis
Develop business data
Build Capability for Business and Process Analysis
Run improvement programmes and business cases
Build Capability
Desired Skills:
- Excellent understanding of business and process design principles and methodologies and proven track record
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business and Process Analysis
- Experience with working with African markets would be an advantage
- Relationship Management
- Strong Coordination Skill
- Strong Written skills
- Conflict Management
- Presentation skills (including development of MS PowerPoint documents)
- Report writing – audience Snr Management & Exco
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
It is a broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment.