Senior Business Process Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

The Business Process Analyst will assist the businesses to implement solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the requirements of a project or program, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators and partners.

Analyze by studying the needs, its business model, its workflows, and its technological systems. Making recommendations to Management that will improve business efficiency. Document requirements and solutions against best practices and frameworks.

Develop Business and Process COE

Develop business concepts, capabilities and organizational structures

Conduct Business and Process analysis

Develop business data

Build Capability for Business and Process Analysis

Run improvement programmes and business cases

Build Capability

Desired Skills:

Excellent understanding of business and process design principles and methodologies and proven track record

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business and Process Analysis

Experience with working with African markets would be an advantage

Relationship Management

Strong Coordination Skill

Strong Written skills

Conflict Management

Presentation skills (including development of MS PowerPoint documents)

Report writing – audience Snr Management & Exco

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

It is a broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment.

