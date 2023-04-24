SENIOR C# DEVELOPER – REMOTE (BRYANSTON) @ R900K PER ANNUM

NEW WORK IN at a leading Microsoft Partner consultancy and dev shop, providing turnkey IT solutions. This global innovative hub have offices across South Africa, Africa, UK, and Australia; the team is passionate about digital transformation and simplifying complexity through technology innovation.

This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a team that is known for delivering “Better Business” through tech solutions that prioritise their clients’ ability to provide greater overall stakeholder experiences and result in more positive equity.

You can expect deep cloud-based work and a high learning culture! APPLY TODAY!!!

This is what you need to land an interview:

You have 6-8 years C# .NET Dev experience and are Certified with relevant Microsoft exams

On the front end, HTML5 and CSS3 with JavaScript is preferred

Experience implementing Azure solutions and a Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate qualification will earn you points

Experience implementing DevOps processes

Key experience in SQL Database and NoSQL Database Development

