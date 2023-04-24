The Senior DevOps Engineer is a key member of the DevOps team and is responsible for the administration of the cloud native ecosystem that powers our publishing platforms: including the design, implementation, troubleshooting, monitoring, security and maintenance required to meet
the high availability SLAs their clients expect. You are an individual who has a technical mind and has a passion for delivering solutions in the ever-changing world of technology. The Senior DevOps Engineer will help to guide and mentor team members in their day-to-day tasks. You will also support the Team Lead in planning, technical decisions, and collaborating with teams they support to develop new insights that could further enhance their platform.
Responsibilities:
- Guide the DevOps Team through the definition and execution of distributed solutions on top of Kubernetes to achieve their goal of 99.9% availability for their clients;
- Design and work on the implementation of their custom, cloud native, PaaS solution with the goal of providing the best user experience to the Development and QA teams;
- Use GitOps best practices to achieve continuous deployment on a global scale;
- Contribute to the architecture of their automated build and deployment systems;
- Maintain detailed, up-to-date documentation of internal system assets;
- Stay abreast of changes to current technology and how it could improve processes at the Company;
- Co-ordinate with cross-functional experts throughout the company to validate and develop new insights;
- Work closely with external providers to troubleshoot system issues;
- Participate in On-call rotation for publishing platform.
Requirements:
- University degree or diploma in related field and 5+ years previous DevOps experience;
- Have demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the cloud native space;
- Designed and implemented complex CI/CD solutions on Kubernetes in production;
- 2 years of experience working with Kubernetes in production;
- 3 years of experience working with containers in production;
- 3 years of experience working with Git;
- 1 year of experience working with Helm;
- Have experience with AWS, including CF, ELB, S3, EC2 and more;
- Expert analytical and data-driven decision-making skills;
- Creative thinking and motivated self-starter with an ability to quickly grasp complex concepts and technologies;
- Comfortable leading projects from start to finish with minimal supervision;
- Strong ability to work within aggressive and dynamic timelines;
- Excellent team player and positive contributor to the culture of the business.
Strong consideration will be given to candidates that also offer the following:
- 2 years of experience writing CM/CI/CD tools in Python or Go;
- Familiar with the GitOps paradigm;
- 1 year of experience working with Rancher in production;
- A strong understanding of CM and the CI/CD methodology;
- Familiar with writing complex bash scripts;
- Skilled experience working in a Linux environment;
- Have written custom Kubernetes operators;
- Experience writing Terraform modules for Openstack infrastructure.
- Excellent communication skills, accustomed to share knowledge internally or to other areas.
- Experience mentoring and guiding other people or team members.
- Familiar with SRE paradigm, blameless and RCA.
- 2 years of experience administrating Observability stacks: Prometheus, Grafana stack, Elastic, Loki, New relic, OpenTelemetry…
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Engineer
- Kubernetes
- GIT