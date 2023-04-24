Senior DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Oakdale

The Senior DevOps Engineer is a key member of the DevOps team and is responsible for the administration of the cloud native ecosystem that powers our publishing platforms: including the design, implementation, troubleshooting, monitoring, security and maintenance required to meet

the high availability SLAs their clients expect. You are an individual who has a technical mind and has a passion for delivering solutions in the ever-changing world of technology. The Senior DevOps Engineer will help to guide and mentor team members in their day-to-day tasks. You will also support the Team Lead in planning, technical decisions, and collaborating with teams they support to develop new insights that could further enhance their platform.

Responsibilities:

Guide the DevOps Team through the definition and execution of distributed solutions on top of Kubernetes to achieve their goal of 99.9% availability for their clients;

Design and work on the implementation of their custom, cloud native, PaaS solution with the goal of providing the best user experience to the Development and QA teams;

Use GitOps best practices to achieve continuous deployment on a global scale;

Contribute to the architecture of their automated build and deployment systems;

Maintain detailed, up-to-date documentation of internal system assets;

Stay abreast of changes to current technology and how it could improve processes at the Company;

Co-ordinate with cross-functional experts throughout the company to validate and develop new insights;

Work closely with external providers to troubleshoot system issues;

Participate in On-call rotation for publishing platform.

Requirements:

University degree or diploma in related field and 5+ years previous DevOps experience;

Have demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the cloud native space;

Designed and implemented complex CI/CD solutions on Kubernetes in production;

2 years of experience working with Kubernetes in production;

3 years of experience working with containers in production;

3 years of experience working with Git;

1 year of experience working with Helm;

Have experience with AWS, including CF, ELB, S3, EC2 and more;

Expert analytical and data-driven decision-making skills;

Creative thinking and motivated self-starter with an ability to quickly grasp complex concepts and technologies;

Comfortable leading projects from start to finish with minimal supervision;

Strong ability to work within aggressive and dynamic timelines;

Excellent team player and positive contributor to the culture of the business.

Strong consideration will be given to candidates that also offer the following:



2 years of experience writing CM/CI/CD tools in Python or Go;

Familiar with the GitOps paradigm;

1 year of experience working with Rancher in production;

A strong understanding of CM and the CI/CD methodology;

Familiar with writing complex bash scripts;

Skilled experience working in a Linux environment;

Have written custom Kubernetes operators;

Experience writing Terraform modules for Openstack infrastructure.

Excellent communication skills, accustomed to share knowledge internally or to other areas.

Experience mentoring and guiding other people or team members.

Familiar with SRE paradigm, blameless and RCA.

2 years of experience administrating Observability stacks: Prometheus, Grafana stack, Elastic, Loki, New relic, OpenTelemetry…

