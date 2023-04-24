SENIOR FULL STACK .NET DEVELOPER – REMOTE @ R960k to R1.05mil p/a plus perks – Gauteng Johannesburg

NEW WORK IN at a fast-growing fintech B2B SaaS business! They are on a mission to streamline the lifecycle of structured product & private asset deals; The current need is for a Senior Full Stack .NET Developer who will collaborate across all levels of the tech stack, from designing user interfaces to working with databases and generating reports

The right dev for the job enjoys challenges and is very adaptable to wanting to get things done quickly and delivering high-quality software.

This is a phenomenal opportunity to join a global platform where the bulk of their clients are sitting in the USA as well as major financial institutions across Europe. They offer great benefits that you do not want to miss out on!

To fly in this role, you’ll need:

A track record of delivering high quality software as part of a team.

A high level of general technology problem solving skills.

Extensive experience and working knowledge of C#/.NET Core

Experience developing and consuming REST based services.

Significant experience of writing testable code including unit tests and integration tests as well as working with a dedicated testing team.

Extensive relational database design and complex querying experience

Experience with performance optimisation with MS SQL Server/PostgreSQL

Comprehensive working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. You have also worked with a modern framework, e.g., Angular, React, Vue, etc. We use Angular so you should at least be familiar with its concepts.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

rest

Javascript

CSS3

