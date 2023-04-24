Senior Project Manager at Reverside

Candidate Requirement:

Non-Negotiable Requirements:

10 years + Project Management experience

5 years of investment banking experience in implementing Business Technology solutions

Knowledge of investment banking products

Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)

Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project

Specific Additional Experience:

Strong background/experience in Market Risk, CVA, credit risk, and operational risk

Experience in large-scale regulatory projects within Market, credit, and operational risk (FRTB, SCR)

Statement of Work

End-to-end delivery of projects:

Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes, and quality of deliverables

Take necessary measures to manage potential risks

Consider processes, business, technology, and people in order to implement changes

Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date

Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects

Verify times and value captured by the project team against the project

Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously

Coordinate day-to-day tasks and elimination of obstacles

Clarify responsibilities in the team

Enable a high-performing environment

Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards

Adhere and contribute to PMO standards

Produce agreed artifacts according to PMO minimum standards, including:

Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan, Communication

Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary

Vendor and Procurement Management

Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional, or managed services vendors

Adhere to policies surrounding contractors

Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed

Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly

Partake in software contract negotiation when need be

Be familiar with and execute all legal processes

Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance

Internal and external stakeholder relationship management

Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness

Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree on the best way forward

Act speedily to resolve problems, queries, and complaints

Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met

Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges, and identify and manage risks)

Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences

Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plans

Desired Skills:

Project Managemnet

Investment Banking

Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies

Market Risk

Operational risk

Credit Risk

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

