Senior Project Manager at Reverside

Candidate Requirement:
Non-Negotiable Requirements:
- 10 years + Project Management experience
- 5 years of investment banking experience in implementing Business Technology solutions
- Knowledge of investment banking products
- Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)
- Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project
Specific Additional Experience:
- Strong background/experience in Market Risk, CVA, credit risk, and operational risk
- Experience in large-scale regulatory projects within Market, credit, and operational risk (FRTB, SCR)
Statement of Work
End-to-end delivery of projects:
- Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes, and quality of deliverables
- Take necessary measures to manage potential risks
- Consider processes, business, technology, and people in order to implement changes
- Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date
- Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects
- Verify times and value captured by the project team against the project
- Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously
- Coordinate day-to-day tasks and elimination of obstacles
- Clarify responsibilities in the team
- Enable a high-performing environment
- Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards
Adhere and contribute to PMO standards
- Produce agreed artifacts according to PMO minimum standards, including:
- Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan, Communication
- Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary
Vendor and Procurement Management
- Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional, or managed services vendors
- Adhere to policies surrounding contractors
- Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed
- Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly
- Partake in software contract negotiation when need be
- Be familiar with and execute all legal processes
- Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance
Internal and external stakeholder relationship management
- Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness
- Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree on the best way forward
- Act speedily to resolve problems, queries, and complaints
- Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes
- Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met
- Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges, and identify and manage risks)
- Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences
- Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plans
Desired Skills:
- Project Managemnet
- Investment Banking
- Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies
- Market Risk
- Operational risk
- Credit Risk
About The Employer:
