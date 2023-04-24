Senior Project Manager at Reverside

Apr 24, 2023

Candidate Requirement:

Non-Negotiable Requirements:

  • 10 years + Project Management experience
  • 5 years of investment banking experience in implementing Business Technology solutions
  • Knowledge of investment banking products
  • Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)
  • Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project

Specific Additional Experience:

  • Strong background/experience in Market Risk, CVA, credit risk, and operational risk
  • Experience in large-scale regulatory projects within Market, credit, and operational risk (FRTB, SCR)

Statement of Work

End-to-end delivery of projects:

  • Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes, and quality of deliverables
  • Take necessary measures to manage potential risks
  • Consider processes, business, technology, and people in order to implement changes
  • Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date
  • Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects
  • Verify times and value captured by the project team against the project
  • Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously
  • Coordinate day-to-day tasks and elimination of obstacles
  • Clarify responsibilities in the team
  • Enable a high-performing environment
  • Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards

Adhere and contribute to PMO standards

  • Produce agreed artifacts according to PMO minimum standards, including:
  • Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan, Communication
  • Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary

Vendor and Procurement Management

  • Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional, or managed services vendors
  • Adhere to policies surrounding contractors
  • Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed
  • Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly
  • Partake in software contract negotiation when need be
  • Be familiar with and execute all legal processes
  • Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance

Internal and external stakeholder relationship management

  • Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness
  • Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree on the best way forward
  • Act speedily to resolve problems, queries, and complaints
  • Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes
  • Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met
  • Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges, and identify and manage risks)
  • Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences
  • Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plans

Desired Skills:

  • Project Managemnet
  • Investment Banking
  • Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies
  • Market Risk
  • Operational risk
  • Credit Risk

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

