Senior Software Developer (WordPress) – Western Cape Oakdale

As a Software Developer, you will use your development skills to build eye-catching, usable and high-performing websites. Together with your team you will turn designs into WordPress
templates and help maintain existing high-traffic web properties.
You’re passionate about building user-friendly and performant websites, adhering to high-quality coding standards and being part of a culture that promotes learning and sharing while respecting work-life balance. You enjoy autonomy, and you will be working from their South African office with colleagues all over the globe.
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with team members to build new websites and website features, primarily in WordPress.
- Participate in code reviews and knowledge sharing such as pair programming.
- Attend regular sprint activities such as standups, grooming and retrospectives.
- Work closely with our product, graphic design, SEO and business teams to incubate- ideas and then execute to make those ideas a reality.
- Code website front-end user interfaces in a combination of HTML, CSS and JS; as well as website content management back-ends and user-facing application logic.
- Work with our Quality Assurance team to help automate website and application testing and repetitive development tasks.
- Collaborate with other development team members and other departments to drive innovation and help define internal standards; participate too in self-directed learning,tech groups and workshops to learn new technologies and expand knowledge.
Requirements:
- 5+ years Professional Software or Website Development experience;
- Experience building websites in WordPress using custom theme and custom plugin development;
- Experience using WordPress methodologies including, but not limited to: custom post types, custom taxonomies, WP Query, shortcodes, Advanced Custom Fields, etc.;
- Experience with configuring WordPress to support multiple languages/locales;
- Experience coding in PHP (object-oriented programming, dependency management, templating engines);
- Experience in front-end web technologies like HTML, CSS, Java Script.
- Proficiency with Unix-based systems and using CLIs;
- Knowledge of how to interact with APIs;
- Experience with database language and structure, such as MySQL;
- Proficiency with code versioning tools, such as git
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- WordPress
- Website Development