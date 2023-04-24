Senior Software Developer (WordPress)

As a Software Developer, you will use your development skills to build eye-catching, usable and high-performing websites. Together with your team you will turn designs into WordPress

templates and help maintain existing high-traffic web properties.

You’re passionate about building user-friendly and performant websites, adhering to high-quality coding standards and being part of a culture that promotes learning and sharing while respecting work-life balance. You enjoy autonomy, and you will be working from their South African office with colleagues all over the globe.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with team members to build new websites and website features, primarily in WordPress.

Participate in code reviews and knowledge sharing such as pair programming.

Attend regular sprint activities such as standups, grooming and retrospectives.

Work closely with our product, graphic design, SEO and business teams to incubate- ideas and then execute to make those ideas a reality.

Code website front-end user interfaces in a combination of HTML, CSS and JS; as well as website content management back-ends and user-facing application logic.

Work with our Quality Assurance team to help automate website and application testing and repetitive development tasks.

Collaborate with other development team members and other departments to drive innovation and help define internal standards; participate too in self-directed learning,tech groups and workshops to learn new technologies and expand knowledge.

Requirements:

5+ years Professional Software or Website Development experience;

Experience building websites in WordPress using custom theme and custom plugin development;

Experience using WordPress methodologies including, but not limited to: custom post types, custom taxonomies, WP Query, shortcodes, Advanced Custom Fields, etc.;

Experience with configuring WordPress to support multiple languages/locales;

Experience coding in PHP (object-oriented programming, dependency management, templating engines);

Experience in front-end web technologies like HTML, CSS, Java Script.

Proficiency with Unix-based systems and using CLIs;

Knowledge of how to interact with APIs;

Experience with database language and structure, such as MySQL;

Proficiency with code versioning tools, such as git

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

WordPress

Website Development

