Senior Systems Designer

Purpose :

To analyse, develop and enhance software architecture and design solutions enabling the achievement of set business goals and objectives align to the agreed project delivery level.

Minimum requirements:

BSc or BTech Degree in computer science or equivalent.

TOGAF certification or equivalent is desirable.

Minimum six (6) year experience in application and integration design.

Minimum six (6) year experience in designing distributed solutions.

Minimum six (6) year experience in enterprise-wide software solution architecture.

Solid experience in the use of modelling tools like Casewise.

Proficiency in BPMN or UML notations.

Solid experience in applying various design and architecture patterns.

Solid experience in applying different software development methodologies.

Ability to operate within a dynamic and changing software solutioning environment.

Main duties:

Develop detailed solution architecture and design, including design models enabling development of the solution or application, based on frameworks and associated architecture development methods, including but not restricted to the following: TOGAF, Zachman and GWEA.

Develop Functional and Technical Systems Design Specifications.

Perform the application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation.

Gather and document both business and technical requirements (solution quality attributes).

Develop feasibility and gap analysis specification on existing and future software solutions.

Collaborate with other project team resources, e.g., architects, analysts, developers, etc.

Develop system guidelines and manuals for the organisation.

Provide inputs into architecture deliverables from other domains.

Assume technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelf solutions and development of new solutions.

Work with the customer and end users to define application and technical requirements.

Review and integrate the technical architecture requirements for the development, execution, and operations environments.

Maintain and support application designs in production, and provide input into operational process, e.g., back-ups, disaster recovery, system performance.

Identify and communicate any cross-area or cross-release issues that affect other project areas.

Ensure adherence to all quality management plans and standards by participating in quality management reviews.

Develop the solution’s proof of concept and configuration specifications.

Develop solution Terms of Reference for acquisition.

